Aurigny's booking service will be unavailable from 18:50 on Wednesday until 14:30 tomorrow to allow for updates to its IT system.

This means no tickets can be bought from the airline, even in person or over the phone, during this time.

It encourages customers to make urgent bookings before tonight's update.

It also asks that it's only contacted if the situation is an emergency or absolutely essential as it's going to be a busy period for its staff.

Commercial Director, Malcolm Coupar says: "The system migration is another step in our plan to future-proof Aurigny and to expand our working relationship with airlines such as Emirates and British Airways to provide easy connections for our customers.’

Aurigny apologies for any inconvenience caused.

