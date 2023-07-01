Public Health Jersey is offering islanders advice on how to protect themselves against mosquitoes this summer.

It comes as there's been an increase in the number of viruses associated with the insect in central and southern Europe, such as dengue and the West Nile virus.

It's thought this has been causes by warmer and longer summers, and more frequent flooding.

There have been no cases identified in Jersey or the UK.

Any islanders travelling this summer can protect themselves by:

using insecticide-treated bed nets.

sleeping in air-conditioned rooms.

using window screens.

wearing clothes that cover most of the body.

using mosquito repellent .

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, says: “While the majority of cases of these viruses are asymptomatic, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of a form of the illnesses that can be fatal.

"I urge Islanders who are travelling abroad this summer to protect themselves and their families by following public health advice.”

