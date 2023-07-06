Man loses three false teeth after being punched outside Jersey nightclub

A man lost three false teeth and suffered minor facial injuries after he was punched in the face outside Havana nightclub in Jersey.

The alleged assault happened at around 2:30am on 2 July on Bath Street.

Two men were seen arguing before one of them punched the other.

People intervened to separate the men, with the suspect then walking in the direction of West Centre with two women.

He's been described as short, with a slim build, dark hair and some facial hair.

It's thought he was wearing a black NY Yankees baseball cap that was on backwards and an unbuttoned shirt that had a dark hood.

He was also wearing a black T-shirt underneath, with blue jeans and white trainers.

People are looking to speak to this man, as well as the two women he was seen walking away with.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 612612, or to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.

