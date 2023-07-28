Pensioners and low income households in Jersey, which include those with young children and people with disabilities, could get extra support to cover winter bills.

The scheme, which ran from October to March last year, gave households £70 each month to help with increasing energy bills and the rising cost of living.

Jersey's Social Security Minister, Deputy Elaine Millar, wants to bring it back later this year.

Last year's scheme paid each eligible household £420 over the winter period.

Deputy Millar said: "Last year, we provided essential support to over 3,800 households by granting monthly payments of £70 throughout the winter months to offset heating costs, following worldwide escalation in energy prices.

"The impact of this scheme was that these households received 58% more support than normal."

The proposals will be debated by the States Assembly on 12 September.

