Storm Ciarán has caused considerable damage in the Channel Islands

Dozens of residents in Jersey have been evacuated from their homes after they were damaged by Storm Ciarán.

As of 3:30am on Thursday 2 November, 40 people and their eight pets have been put up in alternative accommodation, and three people have been taken to Jersey's hospital for emergency treatment.

A red weather warning remains in place for the Channel Islands, where wind speeds of over 100mph have been recorded.

Floods are closing roads and - with a number of roofs breaking apart - entire properties have been left devastated.

Gloucester Street in St Helier runs alongside the island's hospital. The road has been closed by Jersey Police as of 5:30am due to "concerns about an area of the hospital roof".

So far, Guernsey is not thought to have experienced the same levels of damage.

In Jersey, the parish of St Clement is understood to be particularly affected at this stage.

Power cuts, flooding and property damage have been widespread.

Dozens of residents have been forced from their homes by Storm Ciarán.

"It is absolute carnage", one resident tells ITV News. Credit: Natalie Carre

Natalie Carre lives in St Clement with her two children.

She described the damage: "All the windows are smashed in... the whole front of our building is smashed.

"All our cars are written off, we've got neighbours who've got holes in their roofs.

"Their roofs have come into their children's bedroom ... it is absolute carnage.

"We know that there's water coming into our house."

An 'advice line' for Jersey residents needing non-emergency support has been in place from midnight on Thursday. It will be available on 01534 612222.

In an emergency, islanders should call 999.

