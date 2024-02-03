Guernsey Post is warning islanders to be 'vigilant' of a new scam involving text messages.

The fake messages pretend to be from Royal Mail and asks the receiver to click on a link for further delivery, and potentially sensitive, information.

Taking to social media the company said: "We are aware of scam text messages posing to be from Royal Mail advising you have missing shipping information and to click on the link.

"No well-known delivery company would send messages to anyone like this. Please remain cautious, especially when you haven't placed any orders. Vigilance is your best defence. If it looks suspicious, it probably is."

Guernsey Post is hoping this annotated image will help islanders stay safe from fraudsters. Credit: Guernsey Post

To help islanders from falling into the trap, Guernsey Post have created an image to highlight the details to look out for.

It suggests checking whether you recognise the email address of the sender and whether the link contains any reference to the company it says it's from.

Guernsey Post add that any instructions that look "suspicious and unprofessional" should also be avoided.