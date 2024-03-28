The Crown Dependencies should be officially represented in future UK international trade negotiations according to a parliamentary committee.

It comes after the three Crown Dependencies raised "quite serious concerns" about the approach the Department for Business and Trade took when involving them in the "Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership" (CPTPP) negotiations.

A report by the Justice Committee said the CPTPP negotiation process “provides lessons for how the Crown Dependencies could be more effectively involved in negotiations in the future”.

The UK's Justice Committee has proposed that officials, specifically designated to represent the Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey as well as the Isle of Man, should be present at future talks to avoid outcomes like this in the future.

Sir Bob Neill MP, chair of the Justice Committee, said: “Representation of the interests of the Crown Dependencies in international relations is not optional, according to whether or not their interests are in line with those of the UK: it is the UK government’s duty."

He described the Crown Dependencies as "valuable members of the British family" and said: "Their important cultural and economic contributions deserve greater recognition."

The committee also recommends that the Department for Business and Trade should formally assess the contribution Crown Dependencies make to the UK’s offer in trade negotiations.

