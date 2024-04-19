A Jersey man has been jailed for eight years after importing thousands of ecstasy drugs that were hidden in a sweets delivery.

Mark James Maher, 51 from Jersey, was sent 2,641 MDMA tablets through the post which have a street value of approximately £80,000.

However, customs officers intercepted the parcel before it reached Maher and it was swapped out.

Maher was arrested on Saturday 7 January 2023 after he received the substitute package.

Mark James Maher has been jailed after he was found guilty of importing 2,641 MDMA tablets. Credit: Jersey Customs and Immigration Service

Maher denied all knowledge of its contents and pleaded not guilty but was convicted in February 2024 at Jersey's Royal Court.

Paul Le Monnier, Senior Manager at Jersey Customs and Immigration Service, says: "This was a significant haul of ecstasy tablets, imported through the postal system, and its seizure has prevented these harmful drugs from reaching the streets of Jersey."

