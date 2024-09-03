A young rider has broken a disc in their back after falling off their horse that was spooked by a car.

Atlas Prow has shared concerns for their safety and others following the incident in Castel, Guernsey on Thursday 29 August at approximately 3pm.

Atlas says a passing car scared the animal and it started to gallop before throwing them off into a wall.

The island is known for having some narrow roads but Atlas wants motorists to be more aware of the risks and distances when driving around horses.

They said: "My lower back ended up hitting a small wall and I was screaming.

"There was a woman that saw me and called the ambulance, my mum came as well"

"Usually I can calm him down [Rupert the horse] but he was already irritated."

When Atlas took Rupert for a ride at Vazon last week, they had no idea it would end up with a hospital visit. Credit: ITV Channel

Their mother Julie Prow wants road users to be more considerate of each other.

She explains: "I am surpised they stayed on as long as they did, it's frightening. After hitting the wall, they could have been paralysed.

"You know, that there's a possibility that when they fall off, they might not be able to get back up.

"It could have been a massive traffic accident, I don't want it to happen to anyone else."

Guernsey Police are investigating the incident which happened along Vazon Road, near to Richmond Kiosk.

Officers would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle involved and anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage.

Witnesses are asked to call PC 28 Matt Shields on 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

