T he average size of Maths and English classes in Guernsey secondary schools has risen by around 1.5 students over the past two years, according to government figures.

Maths and English classes have increased in size across States of Guernsey schools, with the largest being 34 students in a Maths class at Les Beaucamps.

It also follows that GCSE Maths grades in the island have worsened in statistics, with parents raising concerns that the two issues might be linked and impact their children's education.

However, Guernsey's education department has dismissed these claims, arguing there is no evidence to support a correlation.

Parents like Suzanne worry that teachers will be stretched across too many students. Credit: ITV Channel

Parent, Suzanne Pontin said: "There have been concerns with class sizes - particularly with La Mare and Les Varendes - when you've got the 2 schools merging and obviously more children which means bigger classes.

"You are not really sure how the teacher ratio is going to be split when you've got the 2 schools merging."

States of Guernsey believe that large classes don't affect their students' academic achievement and have suggested some large classes are actually outperforming smaller ones.

The Maths class containing 34 students performed better than any other States Maths class, according to government figures.

And with a global teacher shortage, States might struggle to staff and fund smaller classes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...