Children at a Jersey primary school have been participating in a project that aims to show the importance of giving to others at Christmas time.

Faithful Companions of Jesus Primary School (FCJ) primary school has been spreading Christmas cheer with their 'reverse advent calendar' campaign.

Unlike a typical advent calendar, instead of receiving a gift, those taking part in a reverse calendar donate an item each day.

Pupils spent Friday morning 'shopping' for food, toiletries, and festive treats and decorating hampers to give to the Grace Trust.

The Grace Trust supports multiple projects and part of its mission is to help with poverty alleviation, so the hampers have been donated to a Jersey foodbank.The school hopes the project has taught children to think about Jersey's most vulnerable this Christmas.

Their teacher Sarah O'Hearchai said: "We are reminding the children, that for some people, this may be their main Christmas present - so within that there is a personalised Christmas card the children have designed."

