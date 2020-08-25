Avanti West Coast is launching the UK’s first fully wrapped Pride train entirely staffed by an LGBTQ+ crew for its first official service.

After Covid-19 forced the cancellation of Pride events across the country, which Avanti West Coast had planned to support, the intercity rail operator has completely wrapped one of its iconic Pendolinos with the progressive Pride flag.

The train operator has adopted the most recent iteration of the Pride flag which sees the addition of the colours black, brown, light blue, pink and white to bring people of colour, transgender people and those living with or who have been lost to HIV/AIDS to the forefront highlighting Avanti West Coast’s progressive commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Billed as the biggest Pride flag the UK has seen on the side of a train, the 11-carriage, 265 metre-long train will be waved off by Avanti West Coast staff and members of the LGBTQ+ community at Euston and will be welcomed in at Manchester Piccadilly station on Tuesday 25 August.

Discussing how Pride means more for the diversity and inclusion of people up and down the West Coast Main Line, Avanti West Coast Executive Director – Commercial, Sarah Copley said:

I’m delighted to be launching our new Avanti West Coast Pride Train which represents everyone in the LGBTQ+ community. It is a symbol of our commitment to diversity and inclusion as it travels up and down the West Coast Main Line. We Live Proud 365 days a year, not just today.

She continued: “I am so proud to be a part of a business where our people represent the communities we serve.We are always listening to our people and customers to ensure our diversity and inclusion strategy is relevant. Our new train livery is a powerful example of keeping the conversation going”.

How do I submit a name for the train?