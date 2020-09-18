North West coronavirus restrictions: What are the rules where I live?

There are lots of different local lockdown restrictions across the North West after new guidance was announced today for Merseyside, parts of Cheshire and most of Lancashire.

Some places in the North West are following the national law of the "rule of six", whilst other places have restrictions on mixing with other households and in some places, there are restrictions on the hospitality sector.

So what are the rules where you live?

Bolton

Bolton has the highest rate of coronavirus in the UK. Credit: PA

Bolton is currently under the toughest restrictions in the North West as it has the highest rate of coronavirus in the country at almost 200 cases per 100,000.

The following laws are in place:

No mixing with anyone outside your own household or support bubble in your home or garden, inside or outside of Bolton.

All hospitality venues are restricted to take away only and must be closed from 10pm - 5am.

Venues such as bowling alleys and soft play areas are not allowed to re-open.

Breaking laws on social contact in Bolton can result in you being served with a fixed penalty notice of £100.

People are also being advised to:

Not mix with anyone outside their own household in any public setting.

Not to use public transport unless it is essential.

Weddings and funerals are allowed to take place, but only with a maximum of six people.

People are still allowed to travel out of Bolton for work if their workplace is "covid secure".

The full guidance can be found here.

Greater Manchester excluding Wigan and Stockport

There have been restrictions in Greater Manchester since the end of July, with some boroughs having restrictions tightened or lifted in that time.

The rules are:

You must not host people you do not live with, or who are not in your support bubble, in your private home or garden.

You should not visit people you do not live within their private home or garden even if they do not live in Greater Manchester.

You are advised not to have any social contact with anyone outside of your own household in any public venue inside or outside of Greater Manchester.

Businesses such as casinos and bowling alleys are allowed to re-open and weddings and funerals are allowed with a maximum of 30 people.

Breaking these rules can result in you being served with a fixed penalty notice of £100.

Stockport and Wigan are following the national guidelines of the "rule of six".

The full restrictions can be found here.

Oldham

Oldham is following the same restrictions as the rest of Greater Manchester but people are being advised not to use public transport unless it is essential.

Weddings and funerals are also limited to 20 people and hospitality venues are being told to not to accept 'walk-ins'

Lancashire (except Blackpool), Merseyside, Warrington and Halton

Lancashire has been placed under new restrictions from Monday 22 September. Credit: PA

New guidance for Merseyside, most of Lancashire and parts of Cheshire was announced by the Department of Health today.

The new restrictions will come into force at midnight on Tuesday morning.

Residents must not socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens.

Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only.

Late night operating hours will be restricted, with leisure and entertainment venues including restaurants, pubs, and cinemas, required to close between 10pm to 5am.

People are also being advised to adhere to the following:

Only to use public transport for essential purposes, such as travelling to school or work.

Avoid attending amateur and semi-professional sporting events as spectators.

Residents shielding in areas of Blackburn that had been under enhanced local lockdown people will no longer have to from October 5.

Shielding is due to pause in other areas of Blackburn and Darwen from September 23.

If you do not live in any of these areas you have to follow the government's "rule of six" law.

This means that it is illegal to gather in groups larger than six in any indoor or outdoor setting.

A single household or support bubble that is larger than six will still be able to gather.

Covid-secure venues like places of worship, gyms, restaurants and hospitality settings can still hold more than six in total, although you shouldn't gather with more than six people inside those venues.

Education and work settings are not affected by the new rules.