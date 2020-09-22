Eight arrested for human trafficking & drug offences in Blackpool

Eight people have been arrested by police in Blackpool in connection with drugs and human trafficking offences.

Police say they found a cannabis factory in an industrial unit off Wakefield Road in Bispham on Monday morning.

Around 300 cannabis plants with a street value of £150,000 were found, with police making several arrests.

Following further enquiries police later attended an address in George Street, Blackpool, where a second cannabis grow of 100 plants was found.

The investigation was led by officers from the Blackpool Criminal Exploitation Team, supported by Blackpool Task Force working with Blackpool Neighbourhood Police, the Blackpool vulnerability team and Blackpool Council.

These raids follow a major investigation by police targeting human trafficking and cannabis production offences. This operation has been on-going since July and has resulted in a number of arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of cannabis. We are committed to tackling drugs supply and exploitation of all kinds and we continue to work proactively to put an end to modern slavery. Det Sgt Steve Montgomery, Lancashire Police

• A 61-year-old man from Cleveleys was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and human trafficking.

• A 43-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and human trafficking.

• A 27-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.

• A 23-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of drugs production – cannabis.

• A 23-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

• A 33-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.

• A 16-year-old boy of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

• A 16-year-old boy of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of drugs production – cannabis.

All are currently in custody.

Human trafficking can also be a part of modern slavery as a person is moved from one place to another. This could be country to country, town to town, or even as simple as one room in a building to another. Unfortunately, few people understand modern slavery and many confuse it with ‘migrant working’ or ‘illegal immigration’. Det Sgt Steve Montgomery, Lancashire Police

For advice and support for victims and those with suspicions, please call the modern slavery helpline on 08000 121 700 or visit lancashire.police.uk/modernslavery