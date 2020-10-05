Police appeal after Preston jewellers has £100,000 of jewellery stolen

A raider smashed through a pub wall using power tools to enter a jewellers next door and steal more than £100,000 worth of items.

The burglar accessed the temporarily closed Plug and Taps craft beer bar in Preston, Lancashire, and then broke into George Banks Jewellers in the early hours of Monday.

Police say the offender entered the city-centre jewellers in Lune Street at about 4.30am and made off about five minutes later after he broke into a number of display units.

Detective Constable Mark Thornton, of Preston CID, said: "An investigation has been launched after a major theft from a jewellers in Preston.

"It is believed at this stage that a man has broken into the building after smashing through the adjoining wall of Plug and Taps using power tools.

"The offender has then broken into a number of display units stealing a substantial amount of jewellery before making off from the scene a short time later.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who knows what happened or saw someone in the area around the time of the offence acting suspiciously.

"Furthermore, if you know someone who has come into possession of a large amount of jewellery, or you have today been offered a large amount of jewellery for sale, then call police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 01772 209751 or email 5037@lancashire.police.uk, quoting log 0146 of October 5