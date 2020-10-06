Former Labour MP Frank Field takes seat in House of Lords

Former Labour MP Frank Field who resigned the whip over anti-Semitism and "nastiness" in the party under Jeremy Corbyn has taken his seat in the House of Lords.

The veteran politician stood as an independent in the last election, losing the Birkenhead constituency he had represented for 40 years.

The ex-chairman of the Work and Pensions Select Committee had also rebelled against the party's position to back Brexit and was a member of the Labour Leave group.

The 78-year-old, who quit the parliamentary party in 2018, was among the former Labour MPs who defied Mr Corbyn's leadership to be given non-affiliated membership of the upper chamber.

Lord Field of Birkenhead was supported by Tory peer Lord Griffiths of Fforestfach and independent crossbencher Baroness Meacher as he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen during the short introduction ceremony.

Also taking his seat in the unelected house was Lord Sikka, a professor of accounting and finance at the University of Sheffield, who was nominated for a peerage by the former Labour leader.

The 69-year-old led a report commissioned by Labour in 2018 to examine the pay of top executives, recommending the remuneration of bosses at 7,000 large companies should be subject to an annual binding vote.

Lord Sikka was supported by fellow Labour peers Lord Haskel and Lord Hendy as he was sworn in.