Liverpool gyms to reopen in line with other Tier 3 areas
The Metro Mayor of Liverpool City Region says gyms will be allowed to reopen on Friday.
It's part of new provisions bringing the area's Tier 3 restrictions in line with neighbouring Lancashire and Greater Manchester.
However, soft play areas in the city region, which includes all of Merseyside and the borough of Halton, will be forced to close.
Talks continued till late last night – and the Government have agreed with the case that I put forward - that they would now bring us in line with other Tier 3 area – so that (like Lancashire and Greater Manchester) – soft play areas would be closed – but that gyms could reopen.