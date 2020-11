Reporter Paul Crone has been tracing families of fallen soldiers from the region ahead of Remembrance Day. With many parades and services cancelled he's been looking back at the lives of those who gave everything.

The search began in Haslingden in Lancashire at the grave of a Sgt A. Woodhouse.

Some research revealed it belongs to an Arthur Woodhouse a RAF a rear gunner from the town, but his story might not be what you'd expect.