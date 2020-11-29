One in eight North West parents would cancel Christmas if they could

As the country faces Covid-hit festive celebrations, one in eight North West parents would cancel Christmas this year if they could, according to research by Action for Children.

Its survey also reveals more than half UK children think their parents will be worried about making it a happy time for their family.

Action for Children worked with YouGov on a survey of more than 1,000 UK parents and 1,000 children (aged 6 to 15) which lays bare the heavy financial toll felt by a new wave of parents who have never needed help but are now struggling.

The polling also shines a light on the mental health toll the coronavirus crisis has taken on children in the UK. It showed:

49% of children reported anxiety

38% were scared of getting ill or dying

33% were feeling lonely

26% of children felt angry

22% of parents reported them having mood swings or panic attacks

13% of children were suffering nightmares

The charity is launching its Christmas Secret Santa campaign to help the country’s most vulnerable children.

Deputy chief executive of Action for Children, Carol Iddon, said: