One in eight North West parents would cancel Christmas if they could
As the country faces Covid-hit festive celebrations, one in eight North West parents would cancel Christmas this year if they could, according to research by Action for Children.
Its survey also reveals more than half UK children think their parents will be worried about making it a happy time for their family.
Action for Children worked with YouGov on a survey of more than 1,000 UK parents and 1,000 children (aged 6 to 15) which lays bare the heavy financial toll felt by a new wave of parents who have never needed help but are now struggling.
The polling also shines a light on the mental health toll the coronavirus crisis has taken on children in the UK. It showed:
of children reported anxiety
were scared of getting ill or dying
were feeling lonely
of children felt angry
of parents reported them having mood swings or panic attacks
of children were suffering nightmares
The charity is launching its Christmas Secret Santa campaign to help the country’s most vulnerable children.
Deputy chief executive of Action for Children, Carol Iddon, said:
Christmas should be the most exciting time of the year but instead children and young people are desperately struggling to get through this crisis, with parents wishing away the pressure of the festive season.