Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson arrested in police probe

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, has been arrested.

The city leader was arrested earlier today by Merseyside Police along with four other men in connection with offences of bribery and witness intimidation as part of an investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool.

Arrested: Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Merseyside Police would only confirm that five people had been arrested by detectives as part of an ongoing investigation.A 62-year-old man, from Old Swan has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.A 33-year-old man, from West Derby, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.A 46-year-old man, from Ainsdale, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.A 25-year-old man, from, Ormskirk, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.A 72-year-old man, from Aigburth, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.Those arrested have been taken to police stations across Merseyside to be questioned by detectives.

A Labour spokesperson also confirmed that Mayor Anderson has been ''administratively suspended'' from the the Party, pending the outcome of the case.

Joe Anderson has led the city since 2010 and has been Mayor since 2012. Last year, he secured the Labour Party selection to run to be Mayor of the city for a third term at May's delayed elections. He has been a leading voice in the city's fight against the coronavirus. He was given credit by the Government for pressing for Liverpool to be the first city in the country to host mass testing.

Joe Anderson has led Liverpool through the pandemic Credit: ITV Granada Reports

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said: “Liverpool City Council is co-operating with Merseyside Police in relation to its ongoing investigation. We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”