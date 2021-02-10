Video Report by Lise McNally.

GP surgeries in one area of Greater Manchester are working together to vaccinate nearly a thousand of their most vulnerable patients in their own homes.

The four GP practices in Swinton serve 900 people who are housebound, many of whom feared they wouldn't be able to get the Covid-19 jab at all.

The team of doctors, nurses and admin support staff have set themselves the challenge of protecting everyone in this category in just a few weeks, and are now taking turns to run home visit days, so that regular GP appointments can continue.

Dr Girish Patel, a GP and the Clinical Director for the Swinton Primary Care Network, said many of his patients have cried with relief when they get the phone call telling them they can be vaccinated.

It's essential to offer house visits to those who are housebound. These are really very vulnerable patients - they've got multiple long term conditions, some of them are very frail as well, so if they got the actual illness, some of them would have ended up in hospital and a small number would have died as well. Dr Girish Patel

Patricia Kennedy is one of the patients vaccinated at her own home Credit: ITV News

Patricia Kennedy is 96 and her family know first hand how dangerous coronavirus can be - her own grandson needed to be treated in an ICU.

This is the moment she was vaccinated at home:

Patricia's daughter, Sue West, says it's a huge weight off her shoulders, adding "Every one of those NHS staff deserve a medal - absolutely brilliant".

The team can now offer weekday visits. Credit: ITV News

Until now the Swinton team have only been able to provide the vaccines to people at home at the weekends, but through working together, can now offer weekday visits too.

Dr Vannamalar Selvaraasan, who is the Clinical Lead for Salford's vaccination programme, says "no one will be left behind".

She added "Most of the doctors, nurses, people involved in the vaccination programme, they are working 7 days a week, 24/7. But it's very gratifying - it's an extreme situation, we've never known a mass vaccination programme like this, so I think we should go for it and give our best."