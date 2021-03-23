Frank Worthington was a football maverick who lit up the pitch with his thrilling style of play.

A legend at Bolton Wanderers, his wonder goal against Ipswich in 1979 will go down as one of the game's greatest.

Today Worthington's old club paid tribute to their former striker after his family announced he'd died at the age of 72 on Monday evening.

Described as 'the working man's George Best' by former Bolton and Huddersfield manager Ian Greaves, Worthington won eight England caps and represented over 20 clubs including Huddersfield, Leicester, Tranmere, Preston and Stockport.

Frank Worthington playing for England in 1974 against Scotland at Hampden Park Credit: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport

Unashamedly non-establishment, Worthington hit the headlines as much for his off-field exploits as his talents on it.

His wife Carol paid tribute to the much-loved football showman, who passed away peacefully in hospital following a long illness.

Frank brought joy to so many people throughout his career and in his private life. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him so much. Carol Worthington, Frank Worthington's wife

In a long career that began in 1966 he played in 22 consecutive Football League seasons.

Today his former clubs paid their respects to one of football's great entertainers.