Report by Mel Barham

Celebrated by thousands of people, the Holi festival is best known around the world for the powder that revellers throw on each other

It takes over two days, beginning around the time of the full moon and celebrates the beginning of Spring as well as the triumph of good over evil.

Holi Festival

WHAT IS HOLI?

It's the Hindu festival of colours - one of the most important events in the Hindu calendar.

The festival celebrates regeneration and love, where people sing, dance, play with colours, and repair broken relationships.

Traditionally Hindus gather outside with friends and family and throw powder paint and coloured water and celebrate with music and dancing.

Playing with colours usually finishes by 12pm, then people get cleaned and dress up, visit family and friends, and enjoy cultural programmes.

WHEN IS HOLI?

Holi marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter. It is usually celebrated in March.

In 2021 Holi will begin on Sunday 28th March and end on Monday 29th March.

A man lies over the flower petals at ground floor of Rafharani Temple after the Holi celebration. Holi Festival of India Credit: Press Association

HOW WILL COMMUNITIES IN THE NORTH WEEST BE CELEBRATING THIS YEAR?

With coronavirus restrictions in place, celebrations will be very different again this year.

But the festivities in Greater Manchester will still continue - this time digitally in "Flavours of Holi".

There's a programme of music, dance and storytelling which will all be online on Sunday 28th March

There's no point in thinking about what we can't do, it's more important to think about what we CAN do. So it's not going to be the same, it will be different but will still be very good, there'll be music, dancing and storytelling. Rajyashree Dutta, producer of the event "Flavours of Holi"

Creative Producer Nick Clarke says "This time of the year is such a special time for these

communities and people across Greater Manchester. We should be celebrating this vibrant

festival in our parks and town squares, but unfortunately that is not possible.