Watch Andy Burnham's full speech

Andy Burnham has been re-elected as Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester with 67% of the vote.

The Greater Manchester election, which took place on Thursday, had originally been scheduled to take place last May - but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Counting of the ballot papers got underway on Saturday morning with the result announced this afternoon.

It is the second time Greater Manchester has elected a mayor - with Andy Burnham first elected four years ago.

During an emotional speech following the declaration that he had won a second term as mayor of Greater Manchester, Mr Burnham thanked his parents and family.

He added: "I will continue to be a voice for all people and all communities. I will continue to adopt a place-first, not party-first approach.

"This vote sends a clear message to all Westminster parties. People are buying in to English devolution.

"They are telling you to deliver more of it, not less of it. They like us having the ability to do more for ourselves.

"They can see how it is making politics work better for them and that is reflected in the council results across Greater Manchester. They value the stronger voice it has given to the north of England.

"Don't give us devolution and be surprised if we answer you back, particularly if you do things here you would never dare to do in London."

Greater Manchester mayoral candidates and vote count:

Nick Buckley – Reform UK – 18,910

Andy Burnham – Labour Party – 473,024

Laura Evans – Conservative Party – 137,753

Marcus Farmer – Independent – 6,448

Melanie Horrocks – Green Party – 30,699

Simon Lepori – Liberal Democrats – 22,373

Alec Marvel – Independent – 1,907

Stephen Morris – English Democrats – 9,488

David Sutcliffe – Independent – 2,182

The average turn out for the 2021 Greater Manchester elections was 34.74%

What are the responsibilities of a Metro Mayor?