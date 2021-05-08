Local elections 2021: Andy Burnham wins second term as Greater Manchester's Metro Mayor
Watch Andy Burnham's full speech
Andy Burnham has been re-elected as Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester with 67% of the vote.
The Greater Manchester election, which took place on Thursday, had originally been scheduled to take place last May - but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Counting of the ballot papers got underway on Saturday morning with the result announced this afternoon.
It is the second time Greater Manchester has elected a mayor - with Andy Burnham first elected four years ago.
During an emotional speech following the declaration that he had won a second term as mayor of Greater Manchester, Mr Burnham thanked his parents and family.
He added: "I will continue to be a voice for all people and all communities. I will continue to adopt a place-first, not party-first approach.
"This vote sends a clear message to all Westminster parties. People are buying in to English devolution.
"They are telling you to deliver more of it, not less of it. They like us having the ability to do more for ourselves.
"They can see how it is making politics work better for them and that is reflected in the council results across Greater Manchester. They value the stronger voice it has given to the north of England.
"Don't give us devolution and be surprised if we answer you back, particularly if you do things here you would never dare to do in London."
Greater Manchester mayoral candidates and vote count:
Nick Buckley – Reform UK – 18,910
Andy Burnham – Labour Party – 473,024
Laura Evans – Conservative Party – 137,753
Marcus Farmer – Independent – 6,448
Melanie Horrocks – Green Party – 30,699
Simon Lepori – Liberal Democrats – 22,373
Alec Marvel – Independent – 1,907
Stephen Morris – English Democrats – 9,488
David Sutcliffe – Independent – 2,182
The average turn out for the 2021 Greater Manchester elections was 34.74%
What are the responsibilities of a Metro Mayor?
The Mayor represents all 10 boroughs in Greater Manchester - Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan
They are responsible for the transport budget the region receives from the Government, as well as the future of bus services in Greater Manchester.
The Mayor is the public’s voice on policing matters - taking on the responsibilities of the Police and Crime Commissioner.
They make strategic decisions about the fire service and set its budget - taking on the responsibilities of the Fire & Rescue Authority.
The Mayor is also responsible for a £300 million housing investment fund and the creation of a spatial framework for the whole of Greater Manchester which must be approved by the 10 councils.
The Mayor is the chair and 11th member of Greater Manchester Combined Authority. The leaders of the 10 councils form the Mayor’s Cabinet.
The position is also supported by a Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, and a Deputy Mayor for Economic Growth and Business.