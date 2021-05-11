A nine year old boy has died after being struck by lightning strike in a thunderstorm in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police say it's believed the boy was struck while playing football, although enquiries are continuing.

The tragedy happened on a football field off School Road in South Shore shortly at 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Officers are with the boys family at this desperately sad time.

Spirit of Youth Junior FC, which uses the field, said the boy was not believed to be one of their players and was thought to have been taking part in a private coaching session.

Club secretary Daniel Pack said three teams had been due to train this evening but the sessions were cancelled due to the storm.

"The whole committee is devastated and our thoughts are with the boy and his family and the coach," he said.

Four police vans, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance van were all at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called shortly after 5.05pm today, Tuesday, May 11, to a football field on School Road, Blackpool, to reports a child had been injured.

School Road has now re-opened.