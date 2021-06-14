Fears disabled people will be left behind after the Covid pandemic
Video: Richard Kramer from Sense with a call to make society more inclusive
More than half of disabled people in the North West say they are fearful to go into public places as a result of the pandemic.
A study by the charity Sense has found more than a third are anxious because they're not able to comply with safety measures, such as social distancing and wearing a face mask.
57-year-old, Eric Griffiths, from Salford is deaf and blind and does not find his local area accessible. He is nervous about the easing of lockdown and "people going back to doing what they were doing before and not thinking about disabled people".
Eric wants people to think about small changes people can make to create a more inclusive community for disabled people.
Isolation and loneliness have dramatically increased amongst disabled people over the last 12 months, with almost two thirds (61 per cent) now experiencing 'chronic loneliness'. Over the same period, two out of five (41 per cent) disabled people say they have been unsupported by their local community
The research is part of a new report by the disability charity, Sense, published for 'Loneliness Awareness Week' (W/c 14 June), calling on the Government and local communities to do more to support disabled people as we move out of lockdown
The pandemic has had a severe impact on disabled people.
Many disabled people have shielded for months at a time, and while Government advice to shield has now paused, almost half (45 per cent) of those classed as Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) say they continue to shield, despite an 85 per cent vaccination rate among this group.
Alongside the charity's existing call for Government to increase mental health provision, and the reinstatement of community services, so disabled people can receive more support, Sense is also urging communities and business to think of the needs of disabled people as society reopens.
For more information on the report - it can be downloaded here: www.sense.org.uk/leftoutoflife