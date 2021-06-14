Fears disabled people will be left behind after the Covid pandemic

Play video

Video: Richard Kramer from Sense with a call to make society more inclusive

More than half of disabled people in the North West say they are fearful to go into public places as a result of the pandemic.

A study by the charity Sense has found more than a third are anxious because they're not able to comply with safety measures, such as social distancing and wearing a face mask.

55% of disabled people are fearful to go into public areas, concerned about their health

37% are anxious because they're not always able to comply with Covid safety measures

53% have become isolated and lonely, unable to access local activities and venues

57-year-old, Eric Griffiths, from Salford is deaf and blind and does not find his local area accessible. He is nervous about the easing of lockdown and "people going back to doing what they were doing before and not thinking about disabled people".

Eric wants people to think about small changes people can make to create a more inclusive community for disabled people.

I use a cane and due to potholes and uneven pavements, I have broken my cane many times. Outside seating can make it so much harder to walk around. These may seem like small things, but they make a big difference in the daily life of disabled people. Eric Griffiths

Isolation and loneliness have dramatically increased amongst disabled people over the last 12 months, with almost two thirds (61 per cent) now experiencing 'chronic loneliness'. Over the same period, two out of five (41 per cent) disabled people say they have been unsupported by their local community

The research is part of a new report by the disability charity, Sense, published for 'Loneliness Awareness Week' (W/c 14 June), calling on the Government and local communities to do more to support disabled people as we move out of lockdown

The pandemic has had a severe impact on disabled people.

6 out of 10 Covid deaths are people who have disabilities

Many disabled people have shielded for months at a time, and while Government advice to shield has now paused, almost half (45 per cent) of those classed as Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) say they continue to shield, despite an 85 per cent vaccination rate among this group.

Research for Sense warns disabled people are in danger of being left behind when lockdown is eventually eased Credit: Sense

Alongside the charity's existing call for Government to increase mental health provision, and the reinstatement of community services, so disabled people can receive more support, Sense is also urging communities and business to think of the needs of disabled people as society reopens.

Let's show patience and understanding if someone is unable to wear a face covering, and provide that extra space to someone we pass on the pavement - it may really help to put them at ease. Richard Kramer, Sense Chief Executive

For more information on the report - it can be downloaded here: www.sense.org.uk/leftoutoflife