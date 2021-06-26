Play video

Video report by Andrew Fletcher

A former soldier from Liverpool is calling for more support to be given to people leaving the military.

William Harvey, who served in Bosnia, Kenya and Northern Ireland in the 1980s and 90s, was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder after leaving the British Army.

He said he was left traumatised and was not given any help to adjust to civilian life.

As soon as I signed off they didn't care. They have to step up because they are letting people down. William Harvey

William did eventually find his footing, setting up businesses and getting counselling for his PTSD but he said many veterans his age are in denial.

William Harvey on a personal security detachment in Iraq in 2007

11% of ex-service people are unemployed, compared to the national average of 4.8%.

Recruitment firm Ex-Mil recently carried out a survey of people in the north west found that:

67% feel more should be done to help those leaving the armed forces.

1 in 2 (47%) agree that it must be difficult for those looking to leave the armed forces.

Only 11% believe that there is enough support for veterans.

Over Half (53%) do not believe there is enough praise for those that have served.

Given the choice, 73% would be likely to definite in hiring a veteran.

Jean-Claude Hedouin, who recruits former military personnel, said the army does not offer enough support after people leave service.

He said, "They are moving very slowly towards trying to give more support but once you are out of the armed forces they try and wash their hands of you and let the charity sector or the NHS pick you up."

The Ministry of Defence has so far not replied to a request for a response to the claims.