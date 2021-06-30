One of the world's biggest YouTube stars, DanTDM, has been immortalised in wax as the latest figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool.

The online gaming star, who is followed by millions of people around the world, arrived by helicopter on the beach at Blackpool before coming face-to-face with his figure.

Best known for his online video game commentaries, DanTDM – real name Daniel Robert Middleton – is from Aldershot and boasts more than 25 million YouTube subscribers and has racked up around 18 billion video views to date.

Now, his waxwork figure will be on display alongside some the world’s most well-known faces, including Marvel’s Thor and Ariana Grande, giving DanTDM fans the chance to grab a selfie with their idol.

It was created after DanTDM superfan Scarlett, whose mum Trudie Knowles is guest experience manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, pitched the idea.

It's a real honour to have been chosen to have a Madame Tussauds waxwork made of me. I still can't quite believe it. And coming face to face with myself, in a replica of my office too, was incredible. DanTDM

YouTube Superstar DanTDM Unveils His Waxwork at Madame Tussauds Blackpool Credit: Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Dan added: “I really hope people have fun hanging out with me in there, it's unreal how realistic it all is. The team of artists who do this for a living are so talented.”

The waxwork took around 800 hours to create, with experts in hair, makeup and sculpting all lending their skills to perfect the figure.

Each figure is sculpted using around 150kg of clay, with an average of 25 individual artists working on just one figure and approximately 75 hours of hand painting.

Dan’s online video channels include commentaries on popular video games such as Minecraft, Roblox and Pokemon, winning over his masses of fans thanks to his witty and informative content.

There’s an incredibly diverse mix of celebrities here and Dan’s figure is just one example of how we’re constantly updating our celebrity rollcall, ensuring there’s something here for the whole family to enjoy. Stuart Jarman, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Stuart added: “We know that Dan is extremely popular with gaming fans, so we’re really looking forward to unveiling his waxwork figure to his huge following and allowing them to get that all important selfie. And we have even recreated his famous office! We are sure he will be massively popular here in Blackpool!”