Imagine finding this behind the fireplace at home?

This was the ssssscary discovery made by a landlord in St Helens after taking out an old electric fire during a renovation.

The 4 foot long desert kingsnake was curled up inside.

The snake was discovered behind an old electric fire which had just been ripped out Credit: RSPCA

Desert kingsnakes are native to Arizona, New Mexico and Texas and Mexico and consume small mammals, birds and reptiles such as rattlesnakes

It was found at a house in Peckers Hill Road, in St Helens, as the owner was renovating after the tenants had moved out.

Unsure what to do he called the RSPCA for advice and animal rescuer inspector Anthony Joynes was sent to the scene.

I was quite surprised at the size of the snake, which is a non-venomous species, and the fact that it is in such good condition makes me suspect that it is a pet that has escaped. RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes

RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes said:

"It is a more unusual species of snake for us to see as their diet consists of rodents, small birds, frogs, lizards and smaller snakes including rattlesnakes.

“I am not sure how it managed to get behind the fire but snakes are adept at squeezing through gaps and getting into wall cavities."

Many of the snakes that the RSPCA’s officers are called to collect are thought to be escaped pets. Credit: RSPCA

This was the third snake to be collected by the RSPCA in the area in recent days - and the second for Anthony to deal with.

On Tuesday, July 6 a Royal Python was seen slithering across a road at Mowpen Brow in Knutsford.

This snake was found slithering across the road in Knutsford Credit: RSPCA

Then on Wednesday, the RSPCA were called to collect a snake from a house on Pimblett Road, St Helens, after a shocked member of the public spotted a rat snake on top of a fridge in the kitchen

This time inspector Helen Smith was sent to the scene to collect the snake, which feeds mainly on rodents. The snake was found to be in good condition, but was very cold so needed warming up.

The rat snake’s worried owner later came forward and said the snake had escaped when she was cleaning out her vivarium.

The two snakes have been taken into RSPCA care and will be rehomed soon with a specialist keeper if we’re unable to find their owners. Anthony Joynes, RSPCA Inspector

Many of the snakes that the RSPCA’s officers are called to collect are thought to be escaped pets.

The RSPCA say they would always recommend owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure (and locked if necessary) when unattended to prevent accidental escape.