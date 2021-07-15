Horse sculpture made from recycled plastic bottles unveiled on the Liverpool Plinth
A sculpture celebrating the horse power behind Liverpool's historic waterways has been unveiled in Liverpool.
The work of art is the latest to be installed on The Liverpool Plinth - the North's version of London's Fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square - celebrating and platforming sculptors working in the North of England.
This year's winning sculpture was created by Liverpool-based artist Faith Bebbington.
Entitled 'Jimmy' - named after a working horse the artist rode as a child - it depicts a horse, once a common site along Liverpool’s waterways and canal sides.
The sculpture has a coat made of recycled plastic milk bottles with a steel, willow and wire inner framework.
'Jimmy' was selected after an open call to artists based in the North of England.
It is the fourth sculpture to be installed on the Liverpool Plinth and will remain for 12 months.
The aim of the site is to celebrate up and coming sculptors in the North, to profile public art and to animate an historic corner of Liverpool and its waterfront with contemporary art.
The winning artist receives £1,000.
The history behind Liverpool waterways' horses:
Working horses would tow narrow boats along Britain’s canals, and from 1740 were one of the main forms of transportation for goods across the country.
In Liverpool, they would help transport produce and goods arriving at the city’s docks and up the canal to Manchester and the North of England. The latest sculpture to be installed on The Liverpool Plinth has been unveiled today.
Standing on Liverpool Parish Church, the Liverpool Plinth is supported by Liverpool BID Company and dot-art and overlooks the city’s famous Pier Head and River Mersey and has hosted a new sculpture, each for 12 months, since 2018.
READ MORE: