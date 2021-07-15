A sculpture celebrating the horse power behind Liverpool's historic waterways has been unveiled in Liverpool.

The work of art is the latest to be installed on The Liverpool Plinth - the North's version of London's Fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square - celebrating and platforming sculptors working in the North of England.

This year's winning sculpture was created by Liverpool-based artist Faith Bebbington.

Entitled 'Jimmy' - named after a working horse the artist rode as a child - it depicts a horse, once a common site along Liverpool’s waterways and canal sides.

The sculpture has a coat made of recycled plastic milk bottles with a steel, willow and wire inner framework.

'Jimmy' was selected after an open call to artists based in the North of England.

It is the fourth sculpture to be installed on the Liverpool Plinth and will remain for 12 months.

The aim of the site is to celebrate up and coming sculptors in the North, to profile public art and to animate an historic corner of Liverpool and its waterfront with contemporary art.

The winning artist receives £1,000.

Public art makes us think about place in a different way, reflecting on the city around us. It is accessible to everyone and brings our streets to life. Culture is at the heart of our city celebrating the role creativity plays in our everyday lives Bill Addy CEO of Liverpool BID Company

The history behind Liverpool waterways' horses:

Working horses would tow narrow boats along Britain’s canals, and from 1740 were one of the main forms of transportation for goods across the country.

In Liverpool, they would help transport produce and goods arriving at the city’s docks and up the canal to Manchester and the North of England. The latest sculpture to be installed on The Liverpool Plinth has been unveiled today.

The Liverpool Plinth not only animates Chapel Street it has provoked conversation and thought. The Church has a long history promoting the visual arts, and Liverpool Parish Church continues to do that in the 21st Century. The Revd Canon Dr Crispin Pailing, Rector of Liverpool

Standing on Liverpool Parish Church, the Liverpool Plinth is supported by Liverpool BID Company and dot-art and overlooks the city’s famous Pier Head and River Mersey and has hosted a new sculpture, each for 12 months, since 2018.

Liverpool’s art and artists play a vital role in the city’s creative and cultural life. Being able to display work publicly, overlooking the famous River Mersey, gives us an opportunity to put art front and centre of daily city life Lucy Byrne, managing director of dot-art

