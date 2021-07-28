Toyko 2020: Bury swimmer James Guy wins Olympic gold with GB relay team
Bury swimmer James Guy has won an Olympic gold medal as part of Team GB's 4 x 200m freestyle relay team.
The quartet of Guy, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards won an emphatic victory in the race with a time of 6:58:58 which was just 0.03 seconds outside the World record.
The 25-year old, who swam the second leg, broke down in tears at the end of the race. He said he had achieved a lifelong ambition.
James Guy was already a double Olympic silver medalist having finished second in two relay events at the 2016 Rio games.
The Tokyo gold medal is Great Britain's first in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay since 1908. It continues a hugely successful week for Team GB in the pool, following gold medals for Adam Peaty and Tom Dean and a silver for Duncan Scott.