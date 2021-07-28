Bury swimmer James Guy has won an Olympic gold medal as part of Team GB's 4 x 200m freestyle relay team.

The quartet of Guy, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards won an emphatic victory in the race with a time of 6:58:58 which was just 0.03 seconds outside the World record.

The 25-year old, who swam the second leg, broke down in tears at the end of the race. He said he had achieved a lifelong ambition.

As a kid dreaming of an Olympic gold medal was my dream, After 25 years to do it finally, it's very emotional. With these four we have the best freestylers in the World. It's a dream come true. James Guy

James Guy (right) with his Team GB team-mates Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards Credit: PA

James Guy was already a double Olympic silver medalist having finished second in two relay events at the 2016 Rio games.

The Tokyo gold medal is Great Britain's first in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay since 1908. It continues a hugely successful week for Team GB in the pool, following gold medals for Adam Peaty and Tom Dean and a silver for Duncan Scott.