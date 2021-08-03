Rural crime on the rise in the North West

Play video

The North West is the only region in the UK to see a rise in the cost of rural theft over the pandemic, according to a new report.

Figures published in NFU Mutual's Rural Crime Report on Tuesday, August 3, show that it rose by 3.3% to an estimated £3.7 m in 2020.

Rural theft totalled £43.3m in the UK last year - a fall of 20.3%. The insurer is putting this down to Covid-19 restrictions paired with ramped-up farm security.

But they say organised gangs are turning their focus to smaller, higher-value targets including farming GPS systems and expensive all-terrain vehicles.

Specialist farming GPS systems can cost around £10,000 and are an essential tool in modern farming.

Without it, harvests can be delayed, and some farmers left unable to work.

As thieves adapt with new tactics and targets, and the economic impact of the pandemic bites, we are very concerned that rural theft may escalate significantly. Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Regional Manager for the North West

DC Chris Piggott from the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) said: “Rural thieves are becoming more and more sophisticated to get round high levels of security on modern farm machinery."

The pattern we are increasingly seeing is of gangs who patiently watch farms from a distance to discover where expensive tractor GPS kit is stored. They generally return at night to steal, and are now using silent electric scooters to get into farmyards undetected and make off at high speed. DC Chris Piggott, Agriculture and Plant Field Intelligence Officer at NaVCIS

Rebecca Davidson from NFU Mutual says rural crime is big business for criminals:

Dog attacks on livestock and fly-tipping also rose sharply across the UK.

The value of sheep and cattle attacked by dogs rose by 10.2% in 2020 to £1.3m

Fly-tipping in fields, gateways and country lanes was reaching 'epidemic proportions' and leaving farmers to deal with the clean-up.

The NFU Mutual is encouraging members of the public to support the rural communities by reporting any suspicious sightings and crimes to the police.