The search is on for volunteers to help save a crucial moorland on the border of Greater Manchester and Yorkshire which was devastated by fire.

The blaze destroyed several acres of Marsden Moor during a spell of dry weather in April this year.

Rangers from the National Trust have been working with volunteers to restore the moorland but a big planting push is planned for the autumn.

Marsden Moor boasts beautiful views but is also scientifically important

Part of the work already underway involves planting sphagnum moss – a peat-forming plant that helps turn the moor back into a big sponge. Experts say the re-wetting of the moorland reduces flood risk, soil erosion, fire risk and helps trap carbon.

The National Trust hopes to plant nearly 50,000 moss plants on the damaged area of moorland. The plants have been financed by the Marsden Moor Fire Appeal fund.

Work is already underway to restore the moorland - but more help is needed Credit: National Trust

It’s a chance to do your bit for climate change and repairing the damage caused by the most recent fire. National Trust spokesperson

At the time of the fire in April, Countryside Manager for the National Trust Craig Best, said the fire was ''started by people'' and could have easily been avoided.

He said: "It’s so frustrating to see yet another fire on our moors after all the hard work our team have put in to try and restore the landscape after last time.''

There was another major blaze on a different area of the moorland in 2019. Barbecues and fires are banned on the moor, with offenders facing a £2,000 fine.

Community planting days will be held between 4 September and 3 October. People are asked to book slots by going to the National Trust website.