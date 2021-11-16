Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips will be I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here's oldest contestant.

The 78-year-old from Prestwich has been confirmed as one of ten stars who will brave the cold and rain as the ITV show returns to Wales for a second year.

The series will be filmed at Gwrych Castle due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions preventing filming at its usual location in the Australian jungle.

The former strictly judge, and choreographer for countless famous musicals, Dame Arlene, says she is heading into the castle to prove to her grandchildren that she is brave.

Why can't I be a grandmother and show that I'm fearless too? Dame Arlene Phillips

Dame Arlene Phillips will be the oldest contestant on I'm A Celebrity. Credit: ITV

The Dame will be the oldest person to take part, but that isn't stopping the former dancer, who is hoping to step into a fantasy world to help her overcome the famous trials.

“I still can’t believe I am doing it, either, but I love and admire everybody who has done the show.

"I admire their bravery and I have spoken to so many people who have done it.”

The full line-up:

Louise Minchin

Dame Arlene Phillips

Richard Madeley

Matty Lee

DJ Snoochie Shy

Naughty Boy

David Ginola

Kadeena Cox

Danny Miller

Frankie Bridge

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return as co-hosts when the show starts on November 21 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.