Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted rape in Greater Manchester.

Shortly after 3pm on Sunday 14 November, officers were called to a report that a woman had been assaulted on Sunnybank Vale, Droylsden, near to Greenside Lane.

She had been walking through a wooded area of Sunnybank Vale when a man assaulted her.

The young woman - who is in her late teens - fought back and her attacker fled the scene.

Officers are now able to release an E-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

He is described as white, approximately 5'10" tall, aged in his 20s, skinny build, brown eyes, brown hair which was cut in a faded style, distinctive teeth, crooked nose, prominent cheek bones.

At the time of the attack, he is believed to have been wearing a full dark blue Nike tracksuit and black shoes.

The man is said to have approached the woman from the direction of Droylsden Academy playing fields and made off on foot, initially towards the top end of the vale, heading away from the school.

Greater Manchester Police say enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

Detective Sergeant Alison Haxby of GMP's Tameside district said "This was a terrifying incident, and although the victim bravely fought back and managed to escape, she has been left extremely shaken and continues to be supported by officers.

"I understand that news of this incident will leave members of the public and local residents concerned and I would like to reassure them that we are taking this report extremely seriously.

"We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and we have increased patrols in the area."

They have asked members of the public to be vigilant in the area and report anything suspicious to police.

Detective Sergeant Alison Haxby continued: "Anyone who may have any information - including dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident - should please contact police."