The leader of Warrington Borough Council Russell Bowden has been charged with electoral malpractice.

The charges relate to allegations surrounding the 2021 full council elections, Cheshire Constabulary have said, after receiving information earlier this year.

The 52-year-old, who has been the council leader since 2018, is charged with several offences and is set to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on New Years' Eve.

Bowden, who represents Birchwood, is charged with one count of providing a false statement in nomination papers.

He has also been charged with three counts of providing false information to a registration officer.