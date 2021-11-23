Play video

The comedian spoke to ITV Granada Reports' presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh ahead of his tour.

You wouldn't think that comedian and performer Jason Manford would get nervous going on stage.

But as the world of entertainment emerges from Lockdown, our Jason is still getting used to a live audience, and admits he still gets a little nervous as he told Granada Reports presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh.

He said: "Those first few weeks were like getting your sea-legs back! I was really nervous, full of butterflies again but in an exciting way. Full of energy."

We know his funny side, but Jason is also an accomplished singer, and has a passion for music.

Play video

Jason said: "All my aunties and uncles sing, and my mum sings. So it's always been a big part of my life.

"I had an album which made it into the top ten for a week. We knocked Shania Twain out of the top ten, which that won't impress her much!"

Since we all missed out on the festivities of last Christmas, Jason will be spreading the Christmas cheer this year as he brings his new Christmas Concert to venues across the UK. You can see him on:

5 December 2021 – The Lowry, Salford

6 December 2021 – Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London

7 December 2021 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast Unscripted.