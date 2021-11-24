Leaders from across the North of England have called on the Government to rethink its plans for the future of rail, claiming the proposals do not make economic sense.

At a Transport for the North board meeting, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham suggested contributions towards the cost of rail improvements could be made from rising land values.

Members, who include regional mayors, agreed they should go back to the Government and restate their case for the Northern Powerhouse Rail plans with Metro mayors from across the North putting forward a united front to oppose the Integrated Rail Plan announced by the Government last week.

These include Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor for the Liverpool City Region.

Asked to respond to Boris Johnson saying Northern leaders were talking "tripe" about the rail plans, Liverpool City region Mayor Steve Rotheram hit back.

I will simplify it for the Prime Minister, this is not about vroom vrooms, this is about choo choo trains and the more people we get out of cars and into well-funded and well-connected public transport, then the better it will be for the environment. Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor, Liverpool City Region

During a news conference, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the IRP as a "bombshell" and said it does not solve the East-West connectivity problem between cities in the North.

The new proposals are that regions could contribute to the cost of rail improvements by "capturing" increased land values brought about by new stations and lines, but Mr Burnham is stressing this is not a tax increase on residents.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Our Integrated Rail Plan outlines a historic £96 billion investment in our railways, delivering upgrades faster and at better value to the taxpayer than any other plan which came before it.

"We welcome all discussions with TfN and are happy to consider proposals on its delivery, provided solutions are realistic and costed".