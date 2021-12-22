Play video

A new video has been released to remind people who are lonely at Christmas that help is out there.

'You’re Not Alone’ focusses on those who might be struggling and don’t know where to turn for help.

It's been released by the Zero Suicide Alliance (ZSA), to encourage people to take part in their suicide awareness training to help spot the warning signs.

Since being launched in November 2017, the training has been taken nearly two million times.

More than 6,000 a people a year take their own lives in this country and Christmas and New Year can be a difficult, even dangerous, time for too many. Sadly, mental health issues do not take a holiday over the festive season and for some they can get worse. Suicide awareness is something we can all be aware of and take part in. Professor Joe Rafferty CBE, one of the ZSA’s founder members

Suicide is already the leading cause of death for women under 34 and men under 49 and it devastates families and communities.

More young people die from suicide than in road traffic accidents, from cancer or a stroke.

The video features the work of Manchester based singer/songwriter and film maker Josh Woods and includes actors Rydian Cook, Steve Murphy and Peter Henderson.

I wrote this song because I want people to know that you’re not alone. People who’ve taken the ZSA training will understand that and want to help if you’re struggling. That’s why more us need to take this training, because everyone can play their part in preventing suicide. Josh Woods, Singer/Songwriter

The Zero Suicide Alliance is a coalition of like-minded partners determined to work together and share best practice to help rid the UK of suicide.

The ZSA has already attracted substantial support with over 2,500 individual supporters and 763 organisation members including 200 NHS trusts, clinical commissioning groups, emergency services organisations, local and regional Government, charities, major employers, community groups, clinicians, suicide survivors and bereaved families.

For those who are struggling with their mental health this Christmas, the ZSA has a dedicated section on their website for urgent help.