Video launched to encourage people to take suicide awareness training to help tackle loneliness
A new video has been released to remind people who are lonely at Christmas that help is out there.
'You’re Not Alone’ focusses on those who might be struggling and don’t know where to turn for help.
It's been released by the Zero Suicide Alliance (ZSA), to encourage people to take part in their suicide awareness training to help spot the warning signs.
Since being launched in November 2017, the training has been taken nearly two million times.
Suicide is already the leading cause of death for women under 34 and men under 49 and it devastates families and communities.
More young people die from suicide than in road traffic accidents, from cancer or a stroke.
The video features the work of Manchester based singer/songwriter and film maker Josh Woods and includes actors Rydian Cook, Steve Murphy and Peter Henderson.
The Zero Suicide Alliance is a coalition of like-minded partners determined to work together and share best practice to help rid the UK of suicide.
The ZSA has already attracted substantial support with over 2,500 individual supporters and 763 organisation members including 200 NHS trusts, clinical commissioning groups, emergency services organisations, local and regional Government, charities, major employers, community groups, clinicians, suicide survivors and bereaved families.
For those who are struggling with their mental health this Christmas, the ZSA has a dedicated section on their website for urgent help.
I'm worried about my or someone I know's mental health?
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)