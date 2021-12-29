The bodies of two men have been pulled from the same canal in Wigan in the space of three days over the Christmas holiday.Police discovered the first man in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near to Scotman's Flash, in Wigan, shortly after 12.50pm on Christmas Eve.A second body was found in another stretch of the canal - about six miles away - on Boxing Day. Emergency services were called to the scene near Welch Street, Leigh, at 10.40am.

One of the men was found at Wigan Flashes Credit: MEN Media

Police say they are working to identify both men, as well as the circumstances surrounding their deaths, which are not believed to be linked.A spokesperson for GMP said: "Shortly after 12:50pm on Friday 24 December, police were called to a report for the concern for the welfare of a man in the canal at Wigan Flashes, Wigan."Emergency services attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and the circumstances behind the incident.''The spokesperson added: "Police were called at around 10:40 on Sunday 26 December to a report for the concern for the welfare of a man in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near to Welch Hill Street, Leigh.

"Officers responded, alongside colleagues from NWAS and GMFRS, and the man was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.""Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and the circumstances behind the incident.''Anyone with information should contact the police online or on 101