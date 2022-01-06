Play video

The niece of comedian Steve Coogan has released a posthumous album dedicated to her brother who died suddenly last year. Mary Joanna Coogan and Will Coogan formed a band in 2014 and recorded an album together.

The album however was never released until Mary Joanna re-discovered it weeks after her brother's untimely death at the age of 29.

She asked her Dad Martin Coogan, also a musician, to help finish off the album and then decided to release it with a percentage of the proceeds going to Sudden.

Mary Joanna in the studio

The charity helps people who have lost loved ones suddenly, or too soon in their life, because of a sudden medical reason, injuries, caused by something that happened and suicide.

Like most charities, they are struggling financially due to the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Joanna said: "They gave me counselling in those first few weeks which were the hardest. I wanted to give them something back."

A copy of the album was sent to Mary Joanna and Will's uncle, Steve Coogan - one of the tracks was dedicated to him.

Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan dedicated his latest BBC series to his nephew Will Coogan. Credit: PA

"He loved it", Mary Joanna said. "He was raving about it and I think he was talking about maybe including some of the songs in some future project.

"Just having it out there to be heard and enjoyed is great and exactly what the music deserves - and what Will deserves as well."

The album features a cover of ‘Fearless’ by Pink Floyd which was recorded by Will and played at his funeral - the first time Mary Joanna had heard it.

It is available here and a seven inch vinyl of ‘Dead Mans Eyes’ is also available for pre-order.