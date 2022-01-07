Why bright socks are helping to keep a foodbank's shelves stocked
Video report by Tim Scott
A socks business, started by two brothers to raise social awareness and give back to society, is helping to feed struggling families.
Stand Out Socks, from Warrington, has donated profits of £3500 - from its first few months of trading - to a foodbank in the town.
Its founders, Ross and Christian Laing, setup the business to make the bright, bold socks of the annual Down's Syndrome Awareness Day a year-round experience.
The firm was inspired by Ross, who has Down's Syndrome. He had previously struggled to find work but the company not only created a job but makes him, as they put it, "the most integral part of the business."
Warrington Foodbank thought they may get around £1000 from the brothers' donation but were surprised when it turned out to more than three times as much.