Children and Domestic abuse: The refuge changed everything

Play video

Video Report by Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri

While children's experiences aren’t often included in the narrative when speaking about domestic abuse, they're often stuck in the middle.

However, things are starting to change. Children are now being recognised as victims of domestic abuse through the Domestic Abuse Act.

According to Women's Aid, one in seven children and young people under 18 will have lived with domestic violence at some point in their childhood.Stacey's name was changed to protect her, she came to Fortalice at eight years old, by then she'd already been to 10 different refuges.

She said, before Fortalice changed everything for her and her siblings: "It was the first time that i'd been genuinely happy."

Stacey has been to 10 different refuges and 14 different primary schools.

The NSPCC has flagged domestic abuse as a big problem for children highlighting a number of people calling their helpline last year, concerned about domestic abuse and the wellbeing of a child.

As a way of helping children to talk about what it's like for them to live in a household with domestic abuse, Fortalice encourages them to express themselves through artwork, including drawings and poems.

Fortalice works with hundreds of local children every year.

Fortalice also has a dedicated team who go out into the community and work with children.

The Children and young people's workers support children in schools and at Fortalice, teaching them about what a healthy relationship should look like as well as working on their self esteem and anything else that they may need.

Chief Executive, Gill Smallwood said that the Children's and young People's services are the hardest to fund, with their waiting list growing month on month.

She's calling for people to help by donating what they can in order to fund wages for staff.

If you or anyone you know is affected by anything you read here, help is available at a range of places including: