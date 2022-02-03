Children and Domestic abuse: The refuge changed everything
Video Report by Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri
While children's experiences aren’t often included in the narrative when speaking about domestic abuse, they're often stuck in the middle.
However, things are starting to change. Children are now being recognised as victims of domestic abuse through the Domestic Abuse Act.
According to Women's Aid, one in seven children and young people under 18 will have lived with domestic violence at some point in their childhood.Stacey's name was changed to protect her, she came to Fortalice at eight years old, by then she'd already been to 10 different refuges.
She said, before Fortalice changed everything for her and her siblings: "It was the first time that i'd been genuinely happy."
The NSPCC has flagged domestic abuse as a big problem for children highlighting a number of people calling their helpline last year, concerned about domestic abuse and the wellbeing of a child.
As a way of helping children to talk about what it's like for them to live in a household with domestic abuse, Fortalice encourages them to express themselves through artwork, including drawings and poems.
Fortalice also has a dedicated team who go out into the community and work with children.
The Children and young people's workers support children in schools and at Fortalice, teaching them about what a healthy relationship should look like as well as working on their self esteem and anything else that they may need.
Chief Executive, Gill Smallwood said that the Children's and young People's services are the hardest to fund, with their waiting list growing month on month.
She's calling for people to help by donating what they can in order to fund wages for staff.
If you or anyone you know is affected by anything you read here, help is available at a range of places including:
Domestic Abuse helplines
Fortalice
Fortalice is a Refuge for women and their children escaping domestic abuse.
Their 24 hour advice line for Bolton is 01204 365677, or you can call them on 01204 701846.
Refuge
Refuge supports more than 6,000 clients on any one day, helping them rebuild their lives and overcome many different forms of violence and abuse - including domestic violence, sexual violence, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery, and female genital mutilation
If you, or someone you care about, is experiencing domestic abuse, you can phone The National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
Women's Aid
Women’s Aid is the national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children. They have been at the forefront of shaping and coordinating responses to domestic violence and abuse through practice for over 45 years.
You can send an email to a Women’s Aid domestic abuse support worker.
Or you can use their online live chat.
Men's Advice Line
Men’s Advice Line is a team of friendly Advisors who will listen and believe you. Its focus is to increase the safety of men experiencing domestic abuse, and the safety of any children, by providing confidential support.
You can call on 0808 8010 327 for non-judgemental information and support.
Lines are open Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 8pm, and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm
ManKind
The Mankind Initiative is the principal, expert and specialist charity in the UK focussing on male victims of domestic abuse. The charity collaborates and works in close partnership with other organisations and practitioners to support these victims too. It was the first in Great Britain to support male victims.
You can call ManKind on 01823 334 244 (Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm)
Merseyside Domestic Violence Service
Merseyside Domestic Violence Services (MDVS) formally known as Chrysalis is a registered charity working with women, men, children, young people and families whose lives have been affected in some way by the issues related to domestic violence and cultural/honour based crime.
For assistance call or text 07802 722703, or email info@mdvs.org