Isle of Man schoolchildren help plant 70 trees for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Schoolchildren in the Isle of Man have helped to plant 70 trees to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

It forms part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative encouraging people across the British Isles to 'plant a tree for the Jubilee'.

The trees have been chosen to match those in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

They have been planted next to a new cycleway at Spring Valley alongside the edge of Douglas Golf Course.

The children were joined by the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Her Majesty The Queen and the Isle of Man

The Queen is referred to as the 'Lord of Mann' in the Island in her role as head of state.

She is represented on the Island by the Lieutenant Governor, which is a role currently held by Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer.

He took on the role as the 31st Lieutenant Governor in July 2021.

The term of office of the Lieutenant Governor is at The Queen’s pleasure, but it normally lasts for five years.

The Queen visited in the Isle of Man in 2003 where she attended Tynwald Day, the Island's annual day of celebration.

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since the accession to the throne.

Her Majesty ascended to the throne on 6th February 1952 at the age of 25 with her coronation taking place over a year later on 2nd June 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the full programme of events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.