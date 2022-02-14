Nearly 90% of young farmers in the North West believe that poor mental health is one of the biggest hidden problems they face, it has emerged.

The Farm Safety Foundation said that a combination of factors including: Covid, extreme weather conditions, poor harvests and supply chain shortages have all contributed to a deterioration of the mental health of farmers under 40 - up from 82% in 2018.

It also found that 98% of farmers under 40 believe that promoting good mental health is crucial to keep them safe.

88% of young farmers say that poor mental health is the biggest problem they face

10% national increase in farmers fearing mental health is their biggest problem

98% of farmers under 40 believe that promoting good mental health is crucial to keep them safe

A total of 44 suicides were registered in England and Wales by those working in farming agriculture in 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Professor Louis Appleby, from the University of Manchester and Chair of the National Advisory Group on Suicide Prevention at the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Figures like these are important in understanding the tragedy of suicide.

"They are not dry data, they are real lives lost, real families devastated. No figure, whether high or low, is acceptable."

This week is the start of the fifth annual Mind Your Head campaign to illustrate actions that are being taken to break down mental health barriers in farming.

The social media campaign is encouraging people to "ask twice" about the mental health of loved ones.

Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy in Emmerdale, has recently bought his own farm and is supporting the campaign.

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who last year bought a 120-acre farm in the Peak District is supporting the campaign.

He said: “I feel really privileged to have been welcomed so warmly by the farming community, who have supported me so much since I started my farm last year.

"Before joining farming, I had no idea the community was so heavily impacted by bad mental health.

"If one person reads about Mind Your Head and decides to reach out or to check in on a loved one, that’s a step in the right direction.

"Please, be that person and start the conversation. You never know how much it could mean to someone struggling silently.”

For more information on the Mind Your Head campaign or to learn more about how the Farm Safety Foundation is tackling the issue of poor mental health in the agricultural industry please visit www.yellowwellies.org or follow them on social media - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube using the hashtag #MindYourHead