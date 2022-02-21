Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports Correspondent Rob Smith

A total of 30 people have been sentenced for their part in a drugs gang that generated fear with a sniper rifle while selling heroin and cocaine across the country.

They were convicted of drugs crimes, offences involving weapons or helping an organised crime group.

Merseyside Police, who brought the gang down, say people in the region will be safer now they are locked up.

Sniper with telescopic lens recovered by police at a farm in Kirby Credit: Merseyside Police

Seasoned officers were staggered by the gang's arsenal. Their weapons included a sniper rifle, capable of hitting a target up to a mile away and more than a hundred rounds of ammunition.

On Monday, 21 February, 19 people were sentence as a part of an investigation into the County Lines gang.

In January 2022, another 11 people were sentenced to a total of 56 years in prison after warrants were executed on Merseyside and in Eastbourne at the culmination of a 12 month investigation, named Operation Casino.

More than a hundred rounds of ammunition was recovered in the police raid in Kirby Credit: Merseyside Police

One of those sentenced was Danny Hanley, 30 and of no fixed abode, who was jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to possess firearms.

During the course of the investigation it was established that associates of Hanley were running their own 'drugs lines' and a simultaneous investigation, Operation Casino 2, was launched.

The second operation identified three county line ‘grafts’ in Morecambe, Plymouth and Torquay and a Liverpool ‘graft’, or drugs line.

Part of the large amount of drugs seized when police took down the County Lines gang down Credit: Merseyside Police

As part of the investigation into Op Casino 2 the following 19 people have been sentenced to a total of 95 years in prison bringing the overall total for the Op Casino operations to 151 years.

Christopher Scully, 33, of Prestbury Road, Norris Green, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to nine years and four months

Kane Bennett, 26, of Galemead, Norris Green, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and conspiring to possess firearms and ammunition without a certificate and was sentenced to 14 years and four months

Jamie Mac Thompson, 30, of Berry Street, Liverpool, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and possession of ammunition without a certificate and was sentenced to nine years and six months

Philip Ryder, 40, of Quernmore Road, Kirkby, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to eight years and seven months

All four were said to have once been connected to the notorious Strand Gang, whose crimes plagued Liverpool for years.

Three of the men, Scully, Thompson and Ryder were jailed in 2014 as part of Operation Bronze, an investigation into cannabis dealing, when Thompson was also convicted of supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Judge Potter told them: “What is clear is that none of you learned the lessons of those convictions and reverted to drug supply.”

A shotgun was recovered by police during the raid on a farm in Kirby Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Drew said: “We know the destruction that drug dealing brings to our communities.

"Those involved in the supply of drugs and use of weapons have no regard for the lives they affect and the harm they can cause, and we are committed to pursuing those involved in serious and organised crime and bringing them to justice."

Ricky Dewsbury, 42, of Prestbury Road, Norris Green, admitted assisting an organised crime group and was sentenced to two years and three months

Nicholas Begg, 22, of Alvanley Road, Kirkby admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to six years

Anya Buckley, 20, of Newman Street, Kirkdale, admitted assisting an organised crime group and was sentenced to a two year community order, a £200 fine and 50 hours unpaid work

Edward Begg, 21, of Alvanley Road, Kirkby, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to six years and five months

Luke Belger, 20, of Minstead Avenue, Kirkby, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to four years and eight months

Stephen Watson, 49, of Balmoral Road, Morecambe, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to four years

Ema (corr) Rimmer, 45, of Balmoral Road, Morecambe, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to three years and seven months

Gareth Rees, 45, of Thornton Road, Morecambe, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to six years and nine months

Katrina Knight, 49, of Thornton Road, Morecambe, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to five years and eight months

Dean Tarry, 54, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine and was sentenced to six years and seven months

Samantha Nield, 35, of Alexandra Road, Morecambe, admitted assisting an organised crime group and was sentenced to nine months in prison

Scott McKenzie, 39, of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe, admitted assisting an organised crime group and was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, plus 35 rehabilitation days and 100 hours unpaid work

Wayne Cohen, 39, of Barton Road, Farnworth, admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to six years and seven months

Shannon Farrow, 25, of Barton Road, Farnworth, admitted assisting an organised crime group and was sentenced to nine months suspended for 18 months