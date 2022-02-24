Man found dead in Skelmersdale named as 'loving' Wigan dad Chris Hughes

A man found dead on White Moss Road South in Skelmersdale has been named as Christopher Hughes.

A post mortem concluded he died as a result of multiple serious injuries.

Susan, Christopher's mother said: "The family of Chris wish everyone to respect their privacy at this difficult time and are heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle.

"He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled."

Police at the scene in Skelmersdale

An investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police after a man was spotted being forced into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove in the Worsley Hall area of Wigan.

Extensive enquiries to find Christopher were ongoing when his body was discovered.

Three men, aged 29, 48 and 51, have been arrested in connection with Christopher's kidnap and death. They remain in custody for questioning.

Police at the scene

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Jones, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Christopher's loved ones at this time.

"Specially trained colleagues are supporting them while the investigation team works to establish the full circumstances surrounding the frenzied attack which resulted in his death."At this stage, we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who had contact with Christopher on Friday or anyone who saw any people or vehicles behaving suspiciously in the Almond Grove area of Wigan or White Moss area of Skelmersdale.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting Operation Feverfew by calling 0161 856 3400.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.