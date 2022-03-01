The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man has visited the Isle of Man ferry terminal in Liverpool to assess progress after the costs exceeded £70m.

Alfred Cannan said the framework of the building was now in place marking a "hugely symbolic" moment in the project.

He added: "It’s two years now since work began and it’s clear that a range of on-site challenges have had to be overcome, in addition to disruption and difficulties presented by the pandemic.

"Today’s trip has helped put this into context and I look forward to further visible progress being made over the coming months as things really start to take shape".

A large proportion of the steel frame is now in place after dredging took place over the New Year period from the berth.

Work to build the new government-funded landing stage was originally estimated to cost £38m, but politicians in the Island were asked to approve an additional £32.6m in a parliamentary sitting at the end of 2021.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK (left) and Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall (right) visited the ferry terminal. Credit: Isle of Man Government

Infrastructure Minister, Tim Crookall MHK, also attended the site and said: "I’ve received regular and thorough updates on this project since my appointment, but this is my first visit to the site itself and I’m grateful to the teams for providing such a detailed and frank appraisal of where we’re up to".

£70.6m The total cost for the project has surpassed £70m.

The project has been ongoing for the last two years with continued disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was originally due to be completed by March 2021, but that has now been moved to "middle of 2023".

While in Liverpool, Ministers also attended the unveiling of Triskelion Way with the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson.

The road will lead down to the ferry terminal upon completion.

Once completed, the new facility will accommodate up to 1,000 passengers and 200 vehicles and could also be used for emergency backup freight provision if Heysham is inaccessible.

It will also act as a landing stage for the new Steam Packet Company vessel known as the 'Manxman' which is due to be ready in 2023.

The government hope the location will give easy access to Liverpool City Centre and the newly-regenerated areas of the wider Liverpool Waters project.

It is estimated that up to 24 employees will be employed at the facility, providing six new full-time posts compared to the existing operation.

The building is the only construction project that the Isle of Man Government has ever committed to outside of the Island.