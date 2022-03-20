A 73-year-old woman has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run on the Isle of Man.

The victim was found in the road in Marathon Avenue, Douglas, just after 7am on Sunday.

Police said she she was struck by a vehicle which has then failed to stop and left the scene.

Roads in the vicinity of Marathon Avenue were closed whilst officers investigate the incident but have now been opened.

Marathon Avenue remains closed at this time.

A spokesman for the IOM Constabulary said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who may have been in the vicinity of Marathon Avenue and the neighbouring streets in the early hours of this morning between 1am and 7.30am that may have seen any vehicles leaving that area.

"We are also appealing to the public to let us know about any vehicle in their neighbourhood, that has appeared overnight, to have sustained fresh damage to it which could indicate that it has been involved in a collision.

"Finally we are appealing directly to the conscience of the driver of the vehicle involved in this incident, who would have known that they had collided with with the victim to do the right thing and come forward and present themselves at Police HQ, Douglas, without further delay."