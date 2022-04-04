Forty years ago this week, in April 1982, Argentinian forces invaded the British overseas territory of the Falkland Islands. Argentina had claimed sovereignty over the islands for many years and their ruling military junta did not believe that Britain would attempt to regain the islands by force.

Despite the huge distance involved - the Falklands were 8,000 miles away in the South Atlantic - Britain, under the leadership of Margaret Thatcher, undertook the extraordinary feat of assembling and sending a task force of warships and rapidly refitted merchant ships to the Falklands.

British forces landed on the islands on 21 May and after a series of brutal battles, the Argentinian forces surrendered on 14 June.

Ian Winnard from Bolton was just 18 and fought in the Falklands with the 2nd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment. He was at the bloody battle for Goose Green, and also fought the last battle of the campaign at Wireless Ridge before entering the capital Port Stanley.

Ian Winnard served with the Parachute Regiment during the Falklands War Credit: ITV Granada

17 men from the regiment died at Goose Green. Fighting was hand to hand, bayonets fixed, a throw back to the Great War.

Ian's memories form part of a series of special reports for Granada Reports this week to mark the start of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.